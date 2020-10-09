Lifestyle

Countess of Wessex self-isolating at home after Covid-19 contact

Prince Edward's wife has no symptoms but is after government guidelines

09 October 2020 - 14:46 By Michael Holden
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. File photo.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. File photo.
Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the wife of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The royal, 55, has no symptoms but is after government guidelines, a palace spokesperson said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.

In March, the queen's eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and spent seven days in self-isolation.

He later said he was lucky to have only suffered “relatively mild symptoms” and was now in good health.

Sophie, a former public relations executive, married Edward in 1999 and they have two children.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'This is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience': Prince Charles on Covid-19 recovery

Prince Charles says he is concerned about the elderly during these unprecedented times
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19
Lifestyle
6 months ago

WATCH | British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

British PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Friday afternoon.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Jozi suburb voted one of the world's 40 coolest and kindest neighbourhoods Travel
  2. I didn’t give my natural hair enough credit, confesses Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Sweet 'n savoury: Jan Braai shares two tasty ideas for braaibroodjies Food
  4. Four hacks to take the hard work out of peeling hard-boiled eggs Food
  5. Lorna Maseko ignited my passion for cooking, says Ayanda Thabethe Food

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far