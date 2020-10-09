Kelly Khumalo draws on 'love, betrayal and women's struggles' for new album

What's your favourite track from the album?

It’s like you're asking me to pick one child over the other. What I’ve learnt over the years is that there is no such thing as a favourite song; it’s about what the song represents as an individual. So all eight songs represent a specific part of who I am and what stories I want to tell.

If you listen to the album, there’s women’s struggles and there’s betrayal, there’s love, there’s embracing the Godly-given power that I have as an individual and that we all have as individuals.

You already have a music video out for Empini, the first single. Will you be releasing another music video from your album soon?

We will definitely release another music video — we just have to decide which song. All the songs are really picking up beautifully, both on digital platforms and on radio. I’ve had two of my songs on the charts: Empini and Esphambanweni. It’s a very tough one. We don’t know as yet which songs to shoot a video for because we have another single that will be released in a month or two.