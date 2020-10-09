WATCH | 'We're at a tipping point': Prince William launches Earthshot Prize

Prince William launched a multi-million-pound environmental prize on Thursday, teaming up with celebrities including footballer Dani Alves and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to launch a prize aimed at tackling the world's climate problems.

With the high-profile project, William, the Queen's grandson who is second-in-line to the throne, opened up a new chapter in the royal family's decades-long environmental campaigning.

The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound (approx. R21m) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change.

William has recruited a dozen global celebrities to join the Earthshot Prize Council to decide the winners.