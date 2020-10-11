Art

'City Deep': Kentridge's films are the art world's answer to a blockbuster franchise

After a nine-year hiatus, artist William Kentridge has released the 11th instalment in his 'Drawings for Projection' series

Sometime in the late 1980s, artist William Kentridge had a dream. In it, as he'd describe it many years later in a conversation in Paris with author Denis Hirson, Kentridge saw an image of a group photograph of people in front of a building.



"The dream had a completely non sequitur nonsense set of ideas and the photograph had a caption, which is what I woke up with, remembering it and writing it down in the notebook next to the bed, then making a drawing that day before I started on the film. The caption as far as I remember was something like, 'Soho Eckstein and a group of 150 artists outside his EMI headquarters who have spent 10 hours recording Johannesburg, 2nd Greatest City After Paris'."..