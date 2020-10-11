‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir
Rapper writes of attempted suicide after split from wife
11 October 2020 - 00:00
To many South Africans, he has the world at his feet.
But former rapper and Idols SA host ProVerb has revealed harrowing details of his deep depression in 2015, which culminated in his attempted suicide following his split from his wife...
