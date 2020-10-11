'No Small Plan' aims to tackle poverty - and you can help with social media

The Thankyou company wants to bridge the gap between rich and poor and it's looking for your assistance to draw corporate giants to the cause

Covid, Black Lives Matter protests, bushfires, unemployment queues, panic buying ... the world is a difficult place for some to survive in. The Thankyou campaign is trying to bridge the gap between the extremes - the well-off and those living in poverty.



Thankyou (http://www.thankyou.co) was created to close the huge space between the 736-million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63-trillion (R1-quadrillion) spent on consumer products each year...