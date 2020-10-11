Lifestyle

'No Small Plan' aims to tackle poverty - and you can help with social media

The Thankyou company wants to bridge the gap between rich and poor and it's looking for your assistance to draw corporate giants to the cause

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By staff reporter

Covid, Black Lives Matter protests, bushfires, unemployment queues, panic buying ... the world is a difficult place for some to survive in. The Thankyou campaign is trying to bridge the gap between the extremes - the well-off and those living in poverty.

Thankyou (http://www.thankyou.co) was created to close the huge space between the 736-million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63-trillion (R1-quadrillion) spent on consumer products each year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sweet 'n savoury: Jan Braai shares two tasty ideas for braaibroodjies Food
  2. I didn’t give my natural hair enough credit, confesses Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Jozi suburb voted one of the world's 40 coolest and kindest neighbourhoods Travel
  4. Four hacks to take the hard work out of peeling hard-boiled eggs Food
  5. MAKEOVER | This dingy student digs is now a light, bright family home Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...