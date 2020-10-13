Lifestyle

J&J pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'

13 October 2020 - 08:04 By Ayanti Bera, Deena Beasley and Peter Henderson
J&J has suspended its vaccine trial after a participant's "unexplained illness". Stock image.
J&J has suspended its vaccine trial after a participant's "unexplained illness". Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Shinya Satou

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, the company said in a statement.

J&J, which reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday morning, said that such pauses are normal in big trials, which can include tens of thousands of people. It said the “study pause” in giving doses of the vaccine candidate was different from a “regulatory hold” required by health authorities.

The current case is a pause.

However, J&J's move follows a similar one by AstraZeneca Plc. In September, AstraZeneca paused late-stage trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, due to an unexplained illness in a UK study participant. While trials in the UK, Brazil, SA and India have resumed, the US trial is still on hold pending a regulatory review.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said by e-mail that “everybody is on the alert because of what happened with AstraZeneca,” adding that it could take a week to gather information.

“It would have to be a serious adverse event. If it was something like prostate cancer, uncontrolled diabetes or a heart attack — they wouldn't stop it for any of those reasons. This is likely to be a neurological event,” he said. Last month, J&J said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, after which the company kicked off a final 60,000-person trial, whose results had been expected by the end of this year or early 2021.

Johnson & Johnson declined to elaborate about the illness due to privacy concerns. It did say that some participants in studies get placebos, and it was not always clear whether a person suffering a serious adverse event in a clinical trial received a placebo or the treatment.

Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial paused after 'unexplained illness'

The vaccine has been described as probably the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Stat News reported the pause earlier in the day citing a document sent to outside researchers, which stated that a “pausing rule” had been met, the online system used to enrol patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: How far along are we, and how will we know it works?

Drug makers and research centres around the world are working on Covid-19 vaccines, with global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Wits University resumes vaccinating in Oxford Covid-19 trial after scare

Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial also underway in the UK, Brazil and the US.
News
3 weeks ago

Drugmakers urged not to 'cut corners' as Oxford vaccine trial paused

Safety of a prospective Covid-19 vaccine comes “first and foremost”, the World Health Organisation's chief scientist said.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 11 to 17 2020 Lifestyle
  3. I didn’t give my natural hair enough credit, confesses Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. 'The legacy of different architectural styles in Joburg is phenomenal' Home & Gardening
  5. MAKEOVER | This dingy student digs is now a light, bright family home Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...