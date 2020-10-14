Lifestyle

Facebook will ban ads discouraging people from getting vaccines

14 October 2020 - 08:45 By Elizabeth Culliford
Facebook will begin to enforce the new policy on vaccines in the next few days. Stock image.
Facebook will begin to enforce the new policy on vaccines in the next few days. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

Facebook Inc will start banning ads that explicitly discourage people from getting vaccinated, the world's largest social media company said on Tuesday, as it also announced a new flu vaccine information campaign.

Ads advocating for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines, including a Covid-19 vaccine, will still be allowed, the company said in a blog post. It will begin to enforce the new global policy in the next few days. Facebook, with 2.7 billion monthly active users, has been under pressure from lawmakers and public health groups to crack down on anti-vaccine content and misinformation on its platform.

The company said that though a Covid-19 vaccine would not be available for some time, the pandemic had highlighted the importance of preventative health behaviours. Facebook's previous rules prohibited ads containing vaccine misinformation or hoaxes identified by leading health organisations, but allowed ads opposing vaccines if they did not contain false claims.

This summer, Facebook Public Policy Manager Jason Hirsch said the company believed users should be able to express personal anti-vaccine views and that more aggressive censorship could push people hesitant about vaccines towards the anti-vaccine camp. Facebook will also start directing US users this week to information about the flu vaccine and how to get it, according to the company's Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin and Director of Product Management Rob Leathern in the blog post.

Facebook is working with public health partners like the World Health Organisation and Unicef on messaging campaigns to increase immunisation rates, they added. Anti-vaccine content and misinformation about the new Covid-19 vaccines have flourished on social media platforms including Facebook during the coronavirus pandemic, researchers told Reuters earlier this year.

In September, the company also said it would stop recommending health-related Facebook groups, saying it was crucial that people get health information from “authoritative sources.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

The dilemma Facebook’s 'grappling' with: policing claims about unproven Covid vaccines

Facebook representatives said the company has been consulting with about 50 experts in public health, vaccines, and free expression on how to shape ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'The Social Dilemma' warns that social media is a serious threat to humanity

In this Netflix documentary, industry insiders lay bare the dangers of social media; we asked local experts to weigh in
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Why do people buy in to crazy coronavirus conspiracy theories?

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, so too does fake news and myths about malevolent forces causing the pandemic, writes Monique Verduyn
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 11 to 17 2020 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Hyenas battle it out against leopard and wild dogs for impala kill Travel
  4. Make your world go round with these Michelin-star recipes Food
  5. MAKEOVER | This dingy student digs is now a light, bright family home Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance