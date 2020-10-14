WATCH | Meghan on staying away from social media, making the world better for Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said on Tuesday she has no social media accounts “for her own self-preservation” and has no idea what is being said about her online.

Meghan, who with her husband Prince Harry left the UK earlier this year partly as a result of media hostility, has been campaigning for months against the effects of negative online chatter.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” Meghan told Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

“I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me,” she added. She said she closed down her personal account years ago and that her and Harry's now defunct official Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts were managed by others.

Meghan said the obsession with social media was an “addiction”, adding that “there are very few things in this world where you call the person who's engaging with it 'a user'".