'Dexter' fans rejoice, fresh episodes of the serial killer drama are on the way

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is making a comeback.

Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead to a 10-episode revival of Dexter, with star Michael C Hall again playing blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan, who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that (executive producer) Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement.