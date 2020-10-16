Lifestyle

'Dexter' fans rejoice, fresh episodes of the serial killer drama are on the way

16 October 2020 - 10:26 By Jill Serjeant
Michael C Hall will reprise his role as the title character in the 'Dexter' revival which is scheduled to hit screens in 2021.
Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is making a comeback.

Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead to a 10-episode revival of Dexter, with star Michael C Hall again playing blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan, who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that (executive producer) Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement.

We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.
Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime

Dexter ran for eight seasons until 2013, earning multiple awards and cementing a trend for morally ambiguous anti-heroes on US television that included conflicted mob boss Tony Soprano (The Sopranos) and the charismatic Don Draper (Mad Men).

In the series finale, Dexter pulls the plug on his sister Debra's life support machine, dumps her body at sea and then sails into a hurricane, apparently meeting his death. But the show finished with a brief glimpse of Dexter working as a lumberjack and living alone.

Showtime did not give any clues about the plot of the revival, nor whether any of the show's other main characters would return. It said it hoped to start production later this year, with a tentative broadcast date in 2021.

Reuters

