Cape’s Norval Foundation reopens with shows by acclaimed local artists

The twirling woman grappling with her traditional and modern identities in Athi-Patra Ruga's magnificent new work, iiNyanga Zonyaka (The Lunar Songbook) evokes a reawakening of self which permeates Norval Foundation's new exhibitions and reflects the zeitgeist of the pandemic.

The Cape Town museum has re-opened in time for spring with the exhibitions of Ruga and two other acclaimed South African artists, Zanele Muholi and Jackson Hlungwani.

Ruga's work - a translucent window vinyl spanning the width of the atrium - blazes like a stained-glass window in a cathedral.

Rising like a mist off all the artworks is a sense of reflection - on oneself, on society and on what matters. Conventions were stripped to the bone during the isolation of lockdown, giving many people the time to think.

Muholi's And Then You See Yourself flows seamlessly around the theme of seeing and being seen, provoking self-reflection on identity. Activism and intimacy leap out from the collection of photos, including portraits that disrupt the very concept of portraiture.

In the performance art shot in Amsterdam's red light district, Muholi stares into the soul of the voyeur, reversing conventional roles.