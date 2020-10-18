Film

Doccie resurrects monumental LGBTQ+ event from the footnotes of history

'Lesbians Free Everyone' looks back on the biggest lesbian-visibility campaign to ever take place, and ponders the sinister forces that have seen it all but forgotten

Beverley Palesa Ditsie is one of SA's foremost human-rights activists. A filmmaker, producer, musician, and spiritual healer, Ditsie was instrumental in bringing LGBT rights into focus in the late '80s and early '90s, locally and on an international scale.



Born in Soweto in 1971, Ditsie was a crucial element of the young, queer vanguard that forced gay and lesbian rights to be conceived of as human rights, facilitating a critical paradigm shift in the years leading up to the creation of our new constitution...