Movie Review

It's easy to be charmed by 'The 40-Year-Old Version'

Radha Blank makes a memorable directorial debut with this funny, thought-provoking film

The troughs and peaks of a life in the creative field can be exhausting, depleting and induce tsunami levels of anxiety and insecurity. Not everyone who is recognised in their youth as the next voice of their generation manages to capitalise on that acclaim and ride it all the way into their golden years.



In fact, most of those tapped on the shoulder for great things in their youth often fail to deliver on the expectations and pressures such accolades come with...