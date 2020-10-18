Movie Review
It's easy to be charmed by 'The 40-Year-Old Version'
Radha Blank makes a memorable directorial debut with this funny, thought-provoking film
18 October 2020 - 00:00
The troughs and peaks of a life in the creative field can be exhausting, depleting and induce tsunami levels of anxiety and insecurity. Not everyone who is recognised in their youth as the next voice of their generation manages to capitalise on that acclaim and ride it all the way into their golden years.
In fact, most of those tapped on the shoulder for great things in their youth often fail to deliver on the expectations and pressures such accolades come with...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.