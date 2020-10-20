Lifestyle

'The Big Lebowski' star Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

20 October 2020 - 11:39 By Bhargav Acharya
Academy-award winning actor Jeff Bridges has revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Academy-award winning actor Jeff Bridges has revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening.

Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”

Bridges, 70, said he is starting treatment for the condition and that the “prognosis is good.”

The actor is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the award in 2010 for his role as a country musician in Crazy Heart.

A veteran of the industry and from a prominent Hollywood family, Bridges is known for his laid-back personality and has acted in critically acclaimed movies such as Starman, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Fisher King, and the Coen brothers' remake of True Grit. He has also appeared in commercially successful films like the first instalment of the Marvel franchise Iron Man.

The actor thanked his well-wishers and promised to keep everyone posted on his recovery.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle

"He just might have been a superhero in real life too."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Slumdog Millionaire' star Irrfan Khan dies after battling cancer

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as Life of Pi and The ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy cancer battle

Candy Moloi died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Nobody should drink wine from a box': Mzansi split over Woolies selling ... Food
  2. WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 18 to 24 2020 Lifestyle
  4. IN PICTURES | Miss SA top 10 visits the Mother City Lifestyle
  5. These crime shows have all the mystery and drama you’re looking for Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks