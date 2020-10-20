Vendors talk about Covid-19, resilience as Rosebank Market springs back to life

As citizens cautiously embrace the further easing of restrictions under lockdown level 1, many have made a return to their favourite weekend jaunts such as theatres, beaches and markets.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month a move to level 1, which included the reopening of all economic activities as well as the opening of the country's borders, with conditions.

For some this meant preparing for that special trip, or finally watching that highly anticipated movie, while for others it meant a visit to their favourite markets like the Rosebank Market.

While the vibrant market reopened months ago,, it took a while for many vendors and even customers to make their return.

The market's marketing and social media consultant, Louise McAuliffe, explained that while trade was picking up at the market, many locals remained unaware of the return to normal. Another hurdle is the perception that the market is a tourist attraction.