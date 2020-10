Urban Festival 2020: A festival of virtual proportions

Covid-19 has highlighted the extreme levels of inequality that persist in SA. And, as the world becomes increasingly uncertain, with the true impact of climate change and public health crises predicted to become a more frequent occurrence, we have no idea what the future will look like. Providing digital access and improved public facilities has risen up the ranks of priorities.

Considering the impact on mental health with isolated city living, and with so many developmental challenges still being faced, we have to find a way to rebuild the people, places and economies that will take us into a better future. It cannot be enough to make it through and return to the old ways: we must be courageous and find different ways of being and doing.

SA policy is filled to the brim with transformative rhetoric that has been struggling to find expression off the paper and out in the real world. Perhaps history tells us that sometimes good ideas need moments of crisis to find tangible expression. The Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF) is one of the good transformation-laden policies that could benefit from the opportunity this Covid-19 moment presents to support bold steps to forge a different path.

What the Urban Festival and “MY IUDF” sessions are showing is that perhaps empowerment starts with self. Despite all the challenges faced by SA, people are taking courageous steps and doing amazing work to uplift their communities and have managed to find a way to keep going even during the past six months.

If the government could use the IUDF to inform a more empathetic and development partner approach to its work, then hope abounds. The signs are clear that people will continue to drive development as best they can. The government has an opportunity to rewrite its own rule book now and get with it or be left standing in the way.

For more information on the Urban Festival 2020 and to join the conversation and festivities visit www.urbanfestival.co.

This article was paid for by SA Cities Network.