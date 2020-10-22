Urban Festival 2020: A festival of virtual proportions

“Empowering the Civic” is about valuing the voice of the civic in all its rich and diverse forms. As Urban Festival opening speaker Sumayya Vally (another young South African breaking barriers on the international stage) said, we will be able to build a better future through acknowledging and celebrating diversity.

The Urban Festival brings together so many South Africans who are out there doing considered and conscious things to improve people, places and the economy. It’s about providing platforms for people to tell their stories to inform a more diverse understanding of where we have come from and where we are going.

Government certainly has a role to play in shaping the developmental agenda; the job of providing public goods and services is best performed by the government. The critical question is what does a local government system that actively empowers the civic look and feel like? These questions will be explored in the “MY IUDF” sessions during the Urban Festival 2020.

From a leadership perspective, a government-supported platform for listening and engaging a diverse group of urban stakeholders is an important part of the puzzle. With about 80 events and 30 host organisations across society and some international hosts, a festival is something that could be sustained into the future and provide a relatively low barrier of entry for wider groups to connect and engage.

Notwithstanding, the challenges faced by data connectivity and access to many of the poor and marginalised groups in society, the enthusiasm with which South Africans, Africans and international guests have engaged in the Urban Festival 2020 has been encouraging.