'It is so heart breaking': Zozibini Tunzi on police brutality and violence in Africa

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has expressed her grief over the police brutality in Nigeria, saying what is now happening is “heartbreaking”.

Tunzi, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share a message about the recent protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) and reports of widespread violence across the continent.

“Africa is actually going through a lot and it is so heartbreaking,” Tunzi said. “Those who have the power and responsibility to protect are the same people helping in destroying our home and its people.”