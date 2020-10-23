'It is so heart breaking': Zozibini Tunzi on police brutality and violence in Africa
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has expressed her grief over the police brutality in Nigeria, saying what is now happening is “heartbreaking”.
Tunzi, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share a message about the recent protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) and reports of widespread violence across the continent.
“Africa is actually going through a lot and it is so heartbreaking,” Tunzi said. “Those who have the power and responsibility to protect are the same people helping in destroying our home and its people.”
Africa is actually going through a lot and it is so heart breaking. Those who have the power and responsibility to protect are the same people helping in destroying our home and its people💔#AmINext #EndSars #ChildTrafficking
During her presser at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town ahead of Miss SA on Saturday, Tunzi said Africa was “literally burning down.
“So many horrible things are happening, not just in SA. In Nigeria, in Zimbabwe, so many other countries where there is corruption, abuse, people dying, bloodshed over corruption and money.
“Just terrible, terrible governance around the whole continent. It was heartbreaking to watch from a distance, especially because there is nothing one can do as one person.”
Tunzi urged people, especially on social media to raise awareness about what is now happening, “because change eventually does happen if we speak up”.
Zozibini Tunzi, Reigning Miss Universe speaks about seeing her family and issues in South Africa and Africa during her presser at The Table Bay hotel ahead of Miss South Africa on Saturday.
According to Amnesty International, Nigerians have been protesting for almost two weeks, demanding that the government disband Sars which has been accused of violence, brutality, harassment, torture and murders. At least more than 10 protesters have been killed since the demonstrations began.
Last week, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari announced the disbandment of the squad, saying it was the first step to extensive police reforms.
“The disbanding of Sars is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” said Buhari.
Nigerians living in SA marched to the embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday to voice their anger over police brutality and other issues affecting their country.
TimesLIVE reported that the head of secretariat at Nigerian Union SA, Collins Mgbo, said the march was not just about police brutality, but about the entire system of government.