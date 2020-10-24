POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020?
There are 10 accomplished beauties vying for the crown
24 October 2020 - 09:55
Five inspirational women will decide which wannabe beauty queen will claim the crown at the Miss SA pageant finale, which is taking place on Saturday in Cape Town.
They include reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio host Anele Mdoda, former Miss SA and CEO of Standard Bank Wealth Nonhlanhla Peggy-Sue Khumalo, as well as actresses Leandie du Randt and Kim Engelbrecht.
If you were joining them on the judging panel, which of the top 10 Miss SA finalists would get your vote?
• Poll photos by Garreth Barclay via Miss SA.