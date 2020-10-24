Lifestyle

Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win

24 October 2020 - 20:27 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss SA 2019 Sasha-Lee Oliver crowns the winner of the 2020 pageant, Shudufhadzo Musida.
Miss SA 2019 Sasha-Lee Oliver crowns the winner of the 2020 pageant, Shudufhadzo Musida.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Moments after the glittering Miss SA crown was placed on Shudufhadzo Musida's head, messages congratulating Mzansi's new queen began to flood social media feeds.

The 24-year-old from Ha-Masia in Limpopo beat out the nine other finalists to claim the sought-after title on Saturday when the pageant's grand finale took place at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown

Along with the prestigious title of Miss SA 2020 and a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R3m, Shudufhadzo Musida has the honour of ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

As Musida was also the winner of this year's controversial public vote — whereby people were invited to pay to vote their fave contestant into the top 10 — it's not surprising that many South Africans seemed thrilled with the judge's decision to award her the crown:

Given Musida's choice of hairstyle comparisons between the shaven-haired Venda beauty and natural hair champion Zozibini Tunzi were inevitably pointed out on social media.

After all, the latter shattered beauty stereotypes when she won the 2019 Miss SA pageant, and later Miss Universe, while sporting her signature fade, and now Musida is following suit.

Interestingly, Musida says that it was Tunzi who first inspired her to enter the pageant. She adds that admires Miss Universe's “grace and her ability to make a statement without straining her voice”.

Musida gratefully acknowledge all those who had supported her on her journey to claim the crown in her Miss SA acceptance speech, saying “It took an entire village to get me here and I would like to thank all of you for being my village.

"I stand here ... with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation — one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last, to become Miss SA”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'It is so heart breaking': Zozibini Tunzi on police brutality and violence in Africa

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi took to social media voice her grief over the recent protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) and reports of ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Could having Anele Mdoda as a judge be good luck for Miss SA 2020?

Charismatic radio host Anele Mdoda will once again be taking a seat at the judges' table for the upcoming finale of the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ...

It's official: Shudufhadzo Musida has inherited the Miss SA crown from reigning queen Sasha-Lee Olivier
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  3. POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020? Lifestyle
  4. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Four delicious ways to get your bacon fix beyond brekkie Food

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...