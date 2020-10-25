Obituary

'A giant in his trade': SA-born 'Les Misérables' lyricist has died

The songs that Herbert Kretzmer penned for the iconic musical demonstrate that words have 'a power that can mobilise millions [and] silence guns'

Herbert Kretzmer, giant of the English musical scene, was a South African journalist who sold his accordion to fund his passage to Europe, where he failed as a novelist in Paris, playing a piano for meals in a brasserie. He moved to England, where he wrote features and columns for London newspapers, and became a theatre and TV critic.



Kretzmer, who died on October 14 aged 95, eventually found fame and fortune with the English libretto for the West End hit musical Les Misérables, widely reckoned the greatest show in musical history...