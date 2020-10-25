Cancel culture is coming for comedy

It's a rare joke that offends nobody. Now the ever-present threat of social-media outrage is no laughing matter for the world's comics

Stop me if you've heard this one before. A comedian walks into a bar. The comedian walks onto a stage at the back of the bar, and tells a joke. Some people in the bar like it, some don't. One person feels angry about it. They paraphrase the joke on Twitter, to explain why it made them angry. Five hundred people read the paraphrased joke, and also feel angry. Fifty of them tweet about it themselves. After this, the bar might not invite the comedian to tell jokes there again. If they do, next time the jokes might be very different.



Last year Shane Gillis was hired by Saturday Night Live, then fired a few days later following complaints on social media about jokes he'd made on a podcast in 2018. Kevin Hart was hired to host last year's Oscars, but quit after complaints on social media about jokes he'd told on stage in 2010...