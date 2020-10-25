Lifestyle

TV

Ex FBI head talks about his Trumpian 'nightmare' as TV series is launched

Former FBI director James Comey — whose book is now a TV series called 'The Comey Rule' — is spilling the beans on Hillary's e-mails, Russia's meddling, and Trump's mafioso tendencies

25 October 2020 - 00:01 By Margaret Gardiner

"Our current president of the United States doesn't accept accountability and rejects transparency." So says James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who some think was influential in the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal, a contributing factor in her losing the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump.

It was Comey's decision to release information regarding the investigation into the former secretary of state and first lady's e-mails right before the election that played into Trump's "Lock her up!" refrain and pushed some voters away from the Democrats...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  3. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020? Lifestyle
  5. Want to go overseas? Five FAQs about SA's Covid travel rules answered Travel

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...