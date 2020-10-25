TV

Ex FBI head talks about his Trumpian 'nightmare' as TV series is launched

Former FBI director James Comey — whose book is now a TV series called 'The Comey Rule' — is spilling the beans on Hillary's e-mails, Russia's meddling, and Trump's mafioso tendencies

"Our current president of the United States doesn't accept accountability and rejects transparency." So says James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who some think was influential in the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal, a contributing factor in her losing the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump.



It was Comey's decision to release information regarding the investigation into the former secretary of state and first lady's e-mails right before the election that played into Trump's "Lock her up!" refrain and pushed some voters away from the Democrats...