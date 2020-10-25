Interview

It's a continual problem to be labelled a political filmmaker: Oliver Stone

The legendary director shares the behind-the-scenes struggles of his personal life and career in a new memoir, ‘Chasing The Light’

It's a few weeks after his 74th birthday when director Oliver Stone's distinctive drawl comes onto the Zoom call. He is speaking from Los Angeles, on what the director of films such as Platoon, Wall Street, Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, Natural Born Killers, Nixon and, most recently, Snowden, describes as a beautiful day. “Blue skies, no fires.”



Stone seems cheerful, relaxed and eager to talk about his newest project...