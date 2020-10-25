Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida
“Caring, smart, blessed” — that's how our new Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, sums herself up in three words.
The striking 24-year-old was crowned on Saturday at the pageant's grand finale in Cape Town.
Originally from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, Musida now lives in Joburg where she's completing her BA Honours in international relations at Wits. The brainy Venda beauty also has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics.
Here are some other fun facts about her:
1. SA CROWNED HER BEFORE THE PAGEANT JUDGES DID
Well, sort of.
Musida was the winner of this year's controversial public vote whereby you could pay to vote your fave Miss SA contestant into the top 10. This is a fairly clear indication that she was the people's choice for the crown from the get-go.
She also came tops in a recent TimesLIVE poll where we asked our readers who they'd like to see take home the Miss SA title; check out the results here.
2. SHE'S MZANSI'S NEWEST MILLIONAIRE
In addition to the coveted Miss SA title, Musida has won a package of prizes worth more than R3m — this includes a staggering R1m in cash.
3. SHE'S THE THIRD PERSON TO WEAR THE UBHULE CROWN
The uBuhle crown was first introduced to the Miss SA pageant in 2019. Zozibini Tunzi was the first winner to wear it, followed by Sasha-Lee Olivier who took up the Miss SA title when Tunzi was later crowned Miss Universe. Musida is the third.
4. MISS UNIVERSE INSPIRED HER TO ENTER THE PAGEANT
Musida says she admires Tunzi “because of her grace and her ability to make a statement without straining her voice”. That said, according to the Miss SA website, her favourite former Miss SA is actually Basetsana Kumalo.
5. SHE'S MUSICAL
When asked what the one thing people would be surprised to know about her is, Musida exclaims, “I can sing!” This is something she does in her spare time along with practising the keyboard and reading.
Her current playlist includes “Usher, disco, and gospel in the mornings”.
6. SHE'S SWEET ON TREVOR NOAH
Musida admits that the humorous host of The Daily Show is one of her celeb crushes; the other is US singer Miguel.
7. SOME OF HER FAVOURITE THINGS ARE ...
Sushi, Woolworths caramel-centred cupcakes, TV shows The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Little Fires Everywhere, roses and the colour blue.
Her best celebrity is Beyoncé and, in case you're curious, her favourite animal is the giraffe.