Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida

“Caring, smart, blessed” — that's how our new Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, sums herself up in three words.

The striking 24-year-old was crowned on Saturday at the pageant's grand finale in Cape Town.

Originally from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, Musida now lives in Joburg where she's completing her BA Honours in international relations at Wits. The brainy Venda beauty also has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics.

Here are some other fun facts about her: