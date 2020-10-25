Opinion
Not taking risks is the biggest risk of all
Our shared future in SA depends on us wandering off the beaten track, writes Mark Barnes
25 October 2020 - 00:00
We were about 250m down the fairway of the second hole when an old friend quipped: “I'm going to write a book.”
I gave the idea not much more than a half-raised eyebrow and turned my attention to the business of the day — progressing a dimpled white ball forward, towards a little hole where it would eventually come to rest, in what John Feinstein once famously described as “a good walk spoiled”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.