Opinion

Not taking risks is the biggest risk of all

Our shared future in SA depends on us wandering off the beaten track, writes Mark Barnes

We were about 250m down the fairway of the second hole when an old friend quipped: “I'm going to write a book.”



I gave the idea not much more than a half-raised eyebrow and turned my attention to the business of the day — progressing a dimpled white ball forward, towards a little hole where it would eventually come to rest, in what John Feinstein once famously described as “a good walk spoiled”...