Theatre

SA's James Borthwick on being in what was the world's only live stage show

When the pandemic shut theatres around the globe, the cast of the 'Phantom of the Opera' continued to play to packed houses in South Korea

James Borthwick, the South African thespian treasure, has just experienced what almost no other actor in the world can claim. He worked. For the past six months he's been in the highly unusual position of treading the boards every day. He reprised the role of Monsieur Firmin in the world tour of the Phantom of the Opera.



Along with 32 other fortunate exceptions to the global pandemic rule he played to a full house in Seoul, South Korea. As theatres around the world from Broadway to Soho shut their doors during this unprecedented and possibly terminal crisis for the industry, this one production bravely carried on...