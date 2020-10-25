Motoring reviews
Thrifty crossovers, iconic off-roaders: five of the newest cars to hit SA
25 October 2020 - 00:02
The South African motoring machine is regaining its stride following the hurdle that was Covid-19. Sales are ramping up and so too is the push to launch products whose timelines were affected by the pandemic.
Over the past month we attended five new model unveilings, from practical hatchbacks and rip-snorting compacts to luxury buses, iconic off-roaders and thrifty crossovers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.