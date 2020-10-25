Motoring reviews

Thrifty crossovers, iconic off-roaders: five of the newest cars to hit SA

The South African motoring machine is regaining its stride following the hurdle that was Covid-19. Sales are ramping up and so too is the push to launch products whose timelines were affected by the pandemic.



Over the past month we attended five new model unveilings, from practical hatchbacks and rip-snorting compacts to luxury buses, iconic off-roaders and thrifty crossovers...