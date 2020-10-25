Trump's hand gestures may be the reason voters give him the thumbs up

Experts say the US president's flamboyant body language keeps people captivated, whether they agree with his politics or not, writes Paula Andropoulos

Did Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election because of his body talk? Ridiculous — but, on examination, ridiculously possible. A 2016 political analysis by Donna M Goldstein, Kira Hall and Matthew Bruce Ingram attributes Trump's success in the Republican primaries to his entertainment value, much of which emanates from his trademark gestures and grotesqueries.



At this point, the Trumpian persona is inextricable from its infamous physical correlates — it would be very challenging, if not outright impossible, to imitate Trump successfully without using your fingers or pursing your lips into a petulant little moue, to say nothing of donning the right wig...