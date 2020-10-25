Humour

What would you call a bunch of SA parliamentarians?

We need to come up with quirky collective nouns for things like our sports teams and members of political parties

A friend recently shared a meme to a WhatsApp group I'm in. It read: "The reason there are so many spelling quizzes in the English language is because English spelling makes no sense." I make a living writing in English. And I cannot agree more violently without organising a march to the Library of Birmingham and burning it to the ground.



My mother tongue is isiZulu, a language where the spelling is phonetic. Words are spelled exactly how they sound. And there are rules with few to no exceptions. I can spell words just by hearing them being pronounced. My younger brother lived in Rome and came back speaking fluent Italian because, as one of his professors observed, "Italian spelling is phonetic, just like your language."..