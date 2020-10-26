WATCH | Adele jokes about her weight loss on 'SNL': 'I had to travel light and only bring half of me'
British singer Adele has opened up about her weight loss during an appearance on the US TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL).
The Hello hitmaker joked that she was forced to lose weight by Covid-19 restrictions which require her to “travel light.”
“I know that I look really, really different from the last time you saw me, but actually from all the Covid-19 restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose,” she said.
Adele's Monologue! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvfwiCN6Fs— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020
Fans had speculated that Adele would announce the release of her new album during the show or soon after hosting it, but she put the rumours to bed.
“I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host [and people asking] 'why isn't she the musical guest' and stuff like that, and there's a few reasons. My album is not finished and I'm also too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens,” she said.
Adele surprised millions n May when she posted a birthday snap of her slim figure in a black dress.