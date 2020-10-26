WATCH | Adele jokes about her weight loss on 'SNL': 'I had to travel light and only bring half of me'

British singer Adele has opened up about her weight loss during an appearance on the US TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Hello hitmaker joked that she was forced to lose weight by Covid-19 restrictions which require her to “travel light.”

“I know that I look really, really different from the last time you saw me, but actually from all the Covid-19 restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose,” she said.