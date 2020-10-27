Lifestyle

Judgment in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case to be handed down next Monday

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 and married in February 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later

27 October 2020 - 14:50 By Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon
US actor Johnny Depp sued News Group Newspapers and one of its journalists over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
US actor Johnny Depp sued News Group Newspapers and one of its journalists over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on November 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a “wife beater”, a ruling which could have a lasting affect on the actor's career.

Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie franchise.

Both Depp and Heard gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London's High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making allegations of serious domestic abuse, drug-taking and affairs.

The couple met while making The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in February 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the car-crash climax of our celeb-obsessed times

We want all the details on the private lives of celebrities, but when we get them, we resent them for being people too, writes Paula Andropoulos
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Depp told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife, that she was lying, and that she had attacked him on numerous occasions. He said he lost the tip of a finger after she threw a vodka bottle at him during one ferocious row.

Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, “the monster”, after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she told the hearings, detailing 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, headbutted, throttled and kicked her.

Nicol will deliver his judgment on November 2 at 10am (1000 GMT), the Judicial Press Office said. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the judgment will be handed down remotely and no event will take place at the High Court building.

The judge has to decide whether the Sun article caused “serious harm” to Depp's reputation and whether the allegations made by the paper were substantially true.

If Depp wins, his lawyers have argued he would be “entitled to very substantial damages as only a substantial award can start to compensate him for the damage and distress the Defendants’ appalling allegations have had and ‘nail the lie’.”

They said in practice there was a ceiling on general damages of between 300,000 and 325,000 pounds ($391,000-$423,600) but argued Depp should also receive aggravated damages, saying the Sun's response to his claim had added to the “harm, distress and need for vindication”.

If he loses, his reputation will be severely damaged and he may struggle to land major film parts in future, commentators say.

On top of the London action, Depp has also filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Depp shells out $7m to split from Heard

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalised on Friday, ending the couple's marriage after months of highly ...
News
3 years ago

Sjava on sexual assault allegations: 'I can't work but I have never been convicted or jailed'

Sjava released a statement in which he discusses the fallout as a result of the accusations against him
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Soli Philander appears in court on assault charge, case postponed

Comedian and actor Soli Philander appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday amid a battle over a local educare centre.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in ... Lifestyle
  4. Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case