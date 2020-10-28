Huawei P Smart 2021 smartphone: ideal for business and perfect for play

Did you know that an average smartphone has more computing power than all of NASA did when it started to send astronauts to the moon? Smartphones today are super portable supercomputers yet in a sea of sameness, and in a saturated market, it has become pretty hard to choose one that stands out.

For us, a good smartphone means an all-day battery life, decent storage and a camera that makes your on-the-go photography skills shine. We found all of this (and more) in Huawei’s all-new P Smart 2021 smartphone.

A thing of beauty, Huawei’s P Smart 2021 device is something to behold. Sleek from every angle, you’ll immediately be drawn to its quad cameras and striking design. Available in two, fashion forward colours — midnight black and blush gold — the P Smart 2021 has a high screen-to-body ratio which means you’ll be getting the most of its generous 6.67” full-view display.

The bigger the screen the worse the battery life? With smartphones, this is often true since larger screens with more pixels consume more power. Luckily, the P Smart 2021 has a large 5000mAh battery which will provide you with more than enough battery to carry out power-intensive productivity tasks or entertainment. If you’re someone who uses your smartphone to play games, listen to music and podcasts, or stream films on the go, the P Smart 2021 also has up to 128GB5 of storage. And with an additional memory card, you can expand its storage up to 512GB so the fun never stops.

But back to the battery, Huawei has two technologies worth talking about inside the P Smart 2021. First up, there’s Huawei’s 22.5W SuperCharge which gives you up to two hours of video playback after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. (To use this, you’ll need a separate SuperCharge cable and charger.) And then there’s Huawei’s AI Power Saving technology, which uses artificial intelligence to help you get the best out of your phone’s battery by automatically picking up abnormal battery usage issues.

An enduring battery life is really important if you want to take advantage of the P Smart 2021’s brilliant photography options. The main, 48MP high-resolution camera has a 1/2-inch sensor and f/1.8 aperture to increase light intake for lower noise and better image quality. This means that you can easily capture crisp landscapes and detailed portrait shots with such a brilliant resolution you could even print out your photos as high-quality posters.

And with an super-high ISO, the night mode on the P Smart 2021 is anything but a shot in the dark. Turn it on to capture the night sky — the AI-assisted multiframe noise reduction technology supports hand-held photography stabilisation for up to six-second of exposure to increase the dynamic range an brightness of the photo in dimly lit scenes.

With its 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and 2MP macro camera, you’ll be exploring the world from all angles by getting close up or taking in the environment as you see it. Huawei’s P Smart 2021 also comes with a decent, 8MP front-facing selfie camera which works with Huawei’s newly-improved AI beauty algorithm.

When a device is as beautiful as Huawei’s P Smart 2021, you’re going to be looking at it a lot and that’s where the clever (TÜV Rheinland certified) eye comfort mode comes in. There’s also a dark mode to make the background, text and icons ergonomically adjusted for contrast and colour scale to deliver a more comfortable user experience.

From its side-mounted fingerprint button to being able to use Multi-Window for easy multitasking, Huawei’s P Smart 2021 is ideal for business but also perfect for play. It’s a sleek, light, fast and incredibly smart mobile phone that takes full advantage of Huawei’s AI technology. It’s a supercomputer in your pocket at a super price.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 will be available for the recommended retail price of R5,999 at Huaweistore.co.za from November 9 2020.

This article was paid for by Huawei.