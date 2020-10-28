'We're extremely excited': Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani are engaged!
The loved-up couple posted identical pics announcing their engagement
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!
The happy couple announced the good news on their social media accounts on Tuesday.
The duo, who have been dating since 2015, posted identical images on their Instagram accounts alongside short posts announcing the engagement.
Shelton, in his post, shared an image of the couple kissing while the Don't Speak singer shows off her engagement ring. Next to it was a sweet message thanking Stefani for “saving my 2020 ... and the rest of my life ... I love you. I heard a YES!”
The Hollaback Girl hitmaker posted a similar picture on her account and simply captioned it “yes please!".
Shelton later shared that he and Stefani are “extremely excited” about their impending nuptials. This was in response to a congratulatory message from pastor Rick Warren.
Thank you sir. We are extremely excited! https://t.co/PX7RoWd1zZ— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 28, 2020
Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, began dating after they fell in love on The Voice, where they're both judges.
Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
Shelton, meanwhile, was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.