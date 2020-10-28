'We're extremely excited': Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani are engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The happy couple announced the good news on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

The duo, who have been dating since 2015, posted identical images on their Instagram accounts alongside short posts announcing the engagement.

Shelton, in his post, shared an image of the couple kissing while the Don't Speak singer shows off her engagement ring. Next to it was a sweet message thanking Stefani for “saving my 2020 ... and the rest of my life ... I love you. I heard a YES!”