From US to UK, newly crowned Miss SA is the darling of social media

“The ‘Miss South Africa’ name has had its fair share of viral news and social media moments throughout the course of 2020. From #MissSA2020 trending in May as entries opened to #BiancaMustFall, South Africans have been paying close attention to this year’s pageant and the finalists who would be competing for the crown.

“When the semi-finalists were announced on June 24 , the #MissSA2020 hashtag was trending in SA, with a total social reach of 26 million people.

“It was also during this time that South Africans had declared some of their favourites who could potentially take the crown. Shudufhadzo Musida was one of them.”

Meltwater found that South Africans are not the only ones who have taken to Musida.

Shudufhadzo has also been mentioned beyond South African borders.

“While SA has dominated much of the 14,000 global social media mentions on the new Miss SA, online users from the US have also taken to social media to send their congratulations to Shudufhadzo, hailing her natural beauty that follows in the footsteps of current Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.”

Nigeria, Namibia and the UK round up the top five countries who have mentioned the new Miss SA since her crowning.

Other trending themes on SA social media around Shudufhadzo Musida and #MissSA2020 include:

"Wits university student" and "fashion model", which refer to this tweet from the @WitsUniversity Twitter account congratulating Shudufhadzo;

"magnificent sis Shudufhadzo Musida" and "stellar job", which refer to this tweet from South African artist, Proverb

"fade" which refers to this tweet from South African Twitter user @odedanilo regarding the hair changes that Miss South Africa winners have been embracing.

TimesLIVE