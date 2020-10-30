Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate ceremony'

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has married her Saturday Night Live fiancé, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony.

News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple were supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, after Covid-19 safety precautions,” Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time,” the charity said, asking fans of the couple to make a donation.