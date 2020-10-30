WATCH | Not just beautiful and smart, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida can sing too!

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has proved that she is a “Jill of all trades”.

Just on Saturday, she wowed judges with her confidence and stage presence to claim the Buhle crown in Cape Town. Then this week, she gave Mzansi a glimpse of what her voice sounds like when she sang her favourite song.

During an interview on SABC3’s Afternoon Express, Musida sang a few verses from Marvin Sapp's Keep It Movin', a song she said affirmed to her that she was a winner long before she was even crowned.

“Actually, the morning of the finals, I was listening to a song by Marvin Sapp called Keep It Movin'. When he sings that song, there is a part where he says 'I’m a winner'.

“In the song, he keeps on repeating it, then I started repeating it too and I could believe it. I listened to that song throughout, even when we were getting dressed. That’s the only song that I listened to,” she said.