WATCH | Not just beautiful and smart, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida can sing too!
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has proved that she is a “Jill of all trades”.
Just on Saturday, she wowed judges with her confidence and stage presence to claim the Buhle crown in Cape Town. Then this week, she gave Mzansi a glimpse of what her voice sounds like when she sang her favourite song.
During an interview on SABC3’s Afternoon Express, Musida sang a few verses from Marvin Sapp's Keep It Movin', a song she said affirmed to her that she was a winner long before she was even crowned.
“Actually, the morning of the finals, I was listening to a song by Marvin Sapp called Keep It Movin'. When he sings that song, there is a part where he says 'I’m a winner'.
“In the song, he keeps on repeating it, then I started repeating it too and I could believe it. I listened to that song throughout, even when we were getting dressed. That’s the only song that I listened to,” she said.
Musida also revealed that when she was younger she wanted to be a singer, just like US megastar Beyoncé.
“I wanted to be Beyoncé,” she said. “When I was in primary school I performed all the time. My grandmother would take me to church just to let me sing.”
Watch the video below (skip to 36:00 to hear Miss SA sing):
The 24-year-old is the first woman from Venda to win the beauty pageant and her passion lies in raising awareness about mental health issues.
In her Miss SA acceptance speech, Musida said she was ready to hit the road running, tackling issues such as period poverty and empowering young girls.
“I plan to bring more awareness to mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, because I believe that we need to work on the mind for any change to come about in this country,” she said.
“I plan to mobilise various stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future.”