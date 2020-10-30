WATCH | Vin Diesel busts a move to Brenda Fassie's ‘Vuli Ndlela’

On Instagram, the actor explained why he loved the song and the back story for the video.

Diesel said he was inspired by a birthday his mother celebrated in SA two years ago while he was shooting the film Bloodshot in the country.

“It was my mother’s birthday a couple of days ago and I reflected about a birthday she had in South Africa two years ago while I was filming Bloodshot. I had preparations for her birthday dinner. We were supposed to leave at 9pm and we had to film until 3am.

“I was walking on set feeling bummed, the whole crew blasted this song and it lifted my spirits through the roof,” said Diesel.