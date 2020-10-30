Lifestyle

WATCH | Vin Diesel busts a move to Brenda Fassie's ‘Vuli Ndlela’

30 October 2020 - 12:01
Donovan Goliath, left, and Jason Goliath, right, with Vin Diesel during the filming of ‘Bloodshot’ in Cape Town.
Donovan Goliath, left, and Jason Goliath, right, with Vin Diesel during the filming of ‘Bloodshot’ in Cape Town.
Image: Instagram

A TikTok video of US actor Vin Diesel jamming to Brenda Fassie's Vuli Ndlela has gone viral.

In the video, the Fast & Furious star can be seen busting a move to Fassie's 1997 hit, along with Nigerian dancer Nifé.

“SA vibes with my Nigerian sister @itsjustnifee - back story on my IG”, he captioned the video.

Watch the full video below:

On Instagram, the actor explained why he loved the song and the back story for the video.

Diesel said he was inspired by a birthday his mother celebrated in SA two years ago while he was shooting the film Bloodshot in the country.

“It was my mother’s birthday a couple of days ago and I reflected about a birthday she had in South Africa two years ago while I was filming Bloodshot. I had preparations for her birthday dinner. We were supposed to leave at 9pm and we had to film until 3am.

“I was walking on set feeling bummed, the whole crew blasted this song and it lifted my spirits through the roof,” said Diesel.

MORE:

WATCH | 'When Jerusalema gets in, all measures go out': Kenyan minister urges youth to social distance

Kenyan health ministry cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged young people to observe social distancing when taking part in the dance challenge in ...
News
1 week ago

Fast and Farcical: Having a laugh at Hollywood's street racing movie franchise

From questionable wardrobe choices to absurd stunts and suspiciously sculpted physiques, the Fast & Furious films ain't fooling nobody - not even ...
Motoring
6 months ago

Brenda Fassie's film finally gets the green light

The film is going ahead and all involved are looking forward to its release late next year or early 2021.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. From US to UK, newly crowned Miss SA is the darling of social media Lifestyle
  2. Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. #BecomingMamaJones in style: Minnie Dlamini-Jones's best maternity looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss SA the muse: check out this cool Shudufhadzo Musida fan art Lifestyle
  5. This Venda dish is a must for my homecoming menu, says Miss SA Shudufhadzo ... Food

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...