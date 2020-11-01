Auction
Amazing African photography goes under the hammer for a good cause
The online event hosted by Aspire Art Auction will benefit the Photography Legacy Project
01 November 2020 - 00:00
In recent years photography has begun to play an increasingly visible role on the secondary market with more works by South African and African photographers commanding high prices at auction.
"Photography is bigger than ever and one of the strongest growing markets in all fields of art collecting," says Ruarc Peffers, Aspire Art Auctions MD. "This is a field set for major growth."..
