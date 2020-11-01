Photography

High on life: Striking snaps from the first Aerial Photography Awards

These snaps will give you a new view of nature, landscapes and objects normally only seen from the ground

For its first edition, the Aerial Photography Awards (http://aerialphotoawards.com) invited photographers from around the world using drones, helicopters, kites, balloons, or airplanes to submit their best pictures in an attempt to win $10,000 (about R160,000).



Thousands of entries from 65 participating countries flooded in, and a jury voted for the winners without knowing the name or country of the participants. They awarded 106 photos in 22 categories and 11 photographers in six master categories...