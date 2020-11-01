Opinion
How Blocktober went from a pun to a push to end GBV
Jonathan Ancer biked up the punishing Blockhouse trail on Devil's Peak for 31 days in a row - and inspired people to take a stand along the way
01 November 2020 - 00:01
You need to know two things about Jean du Plessis. The first is that his Blocktober mantra is: This hill rides itself.
The second is that when it comes to his Blocktober mantra Jean du Plessis is a liar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.