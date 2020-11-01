Opinion

How Blocktober went from a pun to a push to end GBV

Jonathan Ancer biked up the punishing Blockhouse trail on Devil's Peak for 31 days in a row - and inspired people to take a stand along the way

You need to know two things about Jean du Plessis. The first is that his Blocktober mantra is: This hill rides itself.



The second is that when it comes to his Blocktober mantra Jean du Plessis is a liar...