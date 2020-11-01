I had experiences like Emily in Paris: Lily Collins on filming in France

The star of 'Emily in Paris' tells Margaret Gardiner why the Netflix show is not just a new version of 'Sex and the City'

Like a wild flower in the desert of 2020, Emily in Paris wafts onto the small screen all froth and distraction. Created by Darren Star, who brought us Sex and the City, it stars Lily Collins as a young American who lands in Paris unable to speak the language.



She soon finds herself awash in French attitude, sensibility and, of course - with Patricia Field (the costume designer on Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada) creating the looks - fashion. There's a hunky love interest, a learning curve, and Paris landmarks to round it off...