Meet the Maker

Intuition and experimentation are key to Kylie Wentzel's bold artworks

We chat to the Durban-based artist about her influences, keeping things fresh and more

Where did it all start?



It began with craft paint and big sheets of paper in the garden of my childhood home in Redhill, Durban. We lived across the road from a cemetery and I would often hear people talking in my room and zebras outside my window at night. The zebras probably weren't real, but the house definitely had interesting, buzzing energy — some of which came from my mom, who is an artist. She understood the importance of art and encouraged us to be creative...