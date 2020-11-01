Humour
Professional criminals know it's a crime not to let you finish your beer
An ice-cold draught can make (almost) any situation more bearable
01 November 2020 - 00:02
Perhaps the most chilling scene I've ever watched in a Hollywood movie is from True Romance (1993), written by Quentin Tarantino. Don Vincenzo, brilliantly portrayed by Christopher Walken, bursts into the trailer where Dennis Hopper lives, to interrogate him about the whereabouts of his son, played by Christian Slater, who is on the run from a Sicilian crime family.
When Hopper asks him to identify himself, Walken demurely delivers what I consider one of the chilling lines in the cinematographic history, "I'm the Anti-Christ. You got me in a vendetta kinda mood. You tell the angels in heaven you never seen evil so singularly personified as you did in the face of the man who killed you."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.