Humour

Professional criminals know it's a crime not to let you finish your beer

An ice-cold draught can make (almost) any situation more bearable

Perhaps the most chilling scene I've ever watched in a Hollywood movie is from True Romance (1993), written by Quentin Tarantino. Don Vincenzo, brilliantly portrayed by Christopher Walken, bursts into the trailer where Dennis Hopper lives, to interrogate him about the whereabouts of his son, played by Christian Slater, who is on the run from a Sicilian crime family.



When Hopper asks him to identify himself, Walken demurely delivers what I consider one of the chilling lines in the cinematographic history, "I'm the Anti-Christ. You got me in a vendetta kinda mood. You tell the angels in heaven you never seen evil so singularly personified as you did in the face of the man who killed you."..