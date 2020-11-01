These gals are doing their dads proud by taking on the big surf — and sexism

Melissa Volker meets fathers and daughters who’ve overcome gender barriers to share a passion for riding the waves

Fathers and daughters who surf together evoke the words of a surfer I overheard as he passed a man and a little girl paddling out: "Surfing with your daughter is one of the best things in the world."



But many fathers who now share the stoke with their daughters learnt to surf in a time when surfing alongside women and girls wasn't common...