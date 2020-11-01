These gals are doing their dads proud by taking on the big surf — and sexism
Melissa Volker meets fathers and daughters who’ve overcome gender barriers to share a passion for riding the waves
01 November 2020 - 00:04
Fathers and daughters who surf together evoke the words of a surfer I overheard as he passed a man and a little girl paddling out: "Surfing with your daughter is one of the best things in the world."
But many fathers who now share the stoke with their daughters learnt to surf in a time when surfing alongside women and girls wasn't common...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.