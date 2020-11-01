Why people have been obsessed with playing 'The Sims' for 20 years

The video game's lasting appeal transcends the perverse puppeteering it facilitates, writes Paula Andropoulos

Hello. My name is Paula Andropoulos, and I'm a Sims fanatic.



I am prepared to confess that I've played every iteration of this canonical life-simulation game since its inaugural release as a CD rom and, in a somewhat humiliating turn of events, I haven't yet outgrown my affection for this nerdiest of pastimes...