J&J to test its Covid-19 vaccine in young people 'as soon as possible'

Johnson & Johnson plans to start testing its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in youths aged 12 to 18 as soon as possible, and the company's previous experience with the same technology in a vaccine successfully used in children could give it a leg up with regulators.

“We plan to go into children as soon as we possibly can, but very carefully in terms of safety,” J&J's Dr. Jerry Sadoff told a virtual meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices on Friday.

Depending on safety and other factors, the company plans to test in even younger children afterwards, said Sadoff, a vaccine research scientist at J&J's Janssen unit, without giving a timeline.

J&J said in a statement that it is now in discussions with regulators and partners regarding the inclusion of the paediatric population in its trials.