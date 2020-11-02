Obsessed with TikTok? Here’s how it can make you serious coin
South African users of the popular TikTok video-sharing app can now make money with their content.
The app recently announced it has partnered with Africa’s influencer marketplace Webfluential. The partnership is a first in Africa and will allow TikTok users the opportunity to be paid for their content on the platform.
Global operations manager for TikTok, Saul Moross, said the partnership will engage audiences in innovative new ways.
“TikTok’s unique creator engagement solutions and immersive formats reach and engage audiences in innovative new ways. We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to bring our offering to African brands and agencies at scale,” said Moross in a statement.
TikTok was launched in 2016 and is the social media sensation of lockdown. The app has more than 800 million active users worldwide and, according to Talkwalker, an estimated 6 million users in SA.
“With access to influencers across eight different channels and a combined audience of of over 2 billion people, the addition of TikTok as a channel means our customers and agencies will be able to work with the top TikTok talent and boost the uniquely talented creator economy in Africa,” said Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.
Greg Bailie, the lead client partner at Webfluential, said the app, coupled with the company's influencer strategy, will allow top TikTok creators to engage new audiences.
“TikTok enables creator-led brand engagement that is relatable and authentic, simple and entertaining, allowing brands to supercharge audience engagement. Coupled with influencer strategy and our influencer expertise at the Nfinity group, we can work with brands and top TikTok Creators to engage new audiences,” he said.
Interested in making money on TikTok? Here’s how it works:
- The TikTok creator can start using Webfluential's free tools to market and monetise themselves by registering.
- When a TikTok creator registers on Webfluential, they add their payment details.
- A brand will use Webfluential software as a service platform to vet, book AND engage with the creator to deliver on a pre-agreed objective. Brands can also contact Webfluential directly.
- The TikTok creator creates content and shares to his/her channel.
- Payment to creators will be per post and is agreed with them as part of the process, brief and requirement.
- Webfluential then facilitates payment directly into the creator’s bank account.