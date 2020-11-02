Obsessed with TikTok? Here’s how it can make you serious coin

South African users of the popular TikTok video-sharing app can now make money with their content.

The app recently announced it has partnered with Africa’s influencer marketplace Webfluential. The partnership is a first in Africa and will allow TikTok users the opportunity to be paid for their content on the platform.

Global operations manager for TikTok, Saul Moross, said the partnership will engage audiences in innovative new ways.

“TikTok’s unique creator engagement solutions and immersive formats reach and engage audiences in innovative new ways. We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to bring our offering to African brands and agencies at scale,” said Moross in a statement.

TikTok was launched in 2016 and is the social media sensation of lockdown. The app has more than 800 million active users worldwide and, according to Talkwalker, an estimated 6 million users in SA.