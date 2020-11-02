One Million Moms threatens to boycott Oreos — 'Ad is an attempt to normalise the LGBTQI lifestyle'

According to The Washington Post, One Million Moms claimed the advert is an attempt to “normalise the LGBTQ+ lifestyle" by "featuring a lesbian couple to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitising audiences”.

The group called on consumers to boycott Mondelez brands because the company allegedly pushes a “homosexual agenda”.

One Million Moms appears to have taken down their website, Twitter and Facebook pages amid a backlash from the rainbow community and its allies. The group has only kept its Instagram page, which only has 41 followers, most of whom respond with gay pride flags to its posts and are clearly not in support of their agenda.

No stranger to controversy

The group is also currently making news headlines because it has a petition out against Uber Eats.

They want the company to end its campaign and remove its online advert which features Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and US hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness identifies as non-binary but primarily uses he/him pronouns, according to NBC News.

Monica Cole, director of the group, called Van Ness a “cross-dresser” and lambasted Uber Eats for allegedly “attempting to brainwash viewers instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic”.