Lifestyle

One Million Moms threatens to boycott Oreos — 'Ad is an attempt to normalise the LGBTQI lifestyle'

02 November 2020 - 06:47
A conservative Christian grouping has called for a boycott of Oreo biscuits because the company's recent advert allegedly pushes a “homosexual agenda".
A conservative Christian grouping has called for a boycott of Oreo biscuits because the company's recent advert allegedly pushes a “homosexual agenda".
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

The online conservative Christian ministry One Million Moms has threatened to boycott Oreo biscuits and its parent company, Mondelez International, for its association with the LGBTQ+ community.

Oreo recently partnered with PFLAG, an organisation of proud allies and parents who support the rainbow community.

The brand launched “rainbow cookies” and the “Oreo proud parent” advert on YouTube, which depicts a story of a lesbian woman who introduces her partner to her parents and their journey towards love and acceptance.

WATCH | Oreo advert promotes love and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ community — but did they get it right?

The Oreo advert has mostly received glowing reviews online, but did they get it right?
Lifestyle
3 days ago

According to The Washington Post, One Million Moms claimed the advert is an attempt to “normalise the LGBTQ+ lifestyle" by "featuring a lesbian couple to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitising audiences”.

The group called on consumers to boycott Mondelez brands because the company allegedly pushes a “homosexual agenda”.

One Million Moms appears to have taken down their website, Twitter and Facebook pages amid a backlash from the rainbow community and its allies. The group has only kept its Instagram page, which only has 41 followers, most of whom respond with gay pride flags to its posts and are clearly not in support of their agenda.

No stranger to controversy

The group is also currently making news headlines because it has a petition out against Uber Eats.

They want the company to end its campaign and remove its online advert which features Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and US hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness identifies as non-binary but primarily uses he/him pronouns, according to NBC News.

Monica Cole, director of the group, called Van Ness a “cross-dresser” and lambasted Uber Eats for allegedly “attempting to brainwash viewers instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic”.

Biden, in LGBTQ interview, vows to pass Equality Act in first 100 days

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to put top priority on passing the LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act, ...
News
3 days ago

Cured to death: suicide flags religious LGBTI conversion therapy

State could become the first in India to finally take the horrifically torturous 'corrective' practice seriously
World
4 days ago

Doccie resurrects monumental LGBTQ+ event from the footnotes of history

'Lesbians Free Everyone' looks back on the biggest lesbian-visibility campaign to ever take place, and ponders the sinister forces that have seen it ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vin Diesel busts a move to Brenda Fassie's ‘Vuli Ndlela’ Lifestyle
  2. Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives Travel
  3. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Not just beautiful and smart, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida can sing too! Lifestyle
  5. From US to UK, newly crowned Miss SA is the darling of social media Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears