WATCH | LOL! Coconut Kelz to Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh: 'You could've been a Sean but you chose to be a Sizwe'

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh got an earful from Coconut Kelz, a satirical character created and played by comedian Lesego Tlhabi, after the social activist and author asked her what she thought of his latest haircut.

Kelz featured on Mpofu-Walsh's podcast, The Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience, when he mentioned he had been growing his Afro and asked Kelz for her input on his new look.

“You are literally in the middle. You are so blessed to have a Caucasian parent. I have dreamt of that my whole life. It's not something I can change now but it's really something I have always dreamt of, having a white parent. It's like you could choose to be a Sean but you chose to be a Sizwe, and I just don't understand why you would go the route if you could go to the privilege.

“If I were you, I would do what all our peers used to do in high school and just relax your hair.”