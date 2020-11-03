CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response in phase 1 trial

CureVac's experimental Covid-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, the German biotech firm said on Monday, putting it on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up.

“We are very encouraged by the interim phase 1 data,” CEO Franz-Werner Haas said in a statement.

The biotech firm is using the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) approach, the same as Moderna as well as BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, although they started mass testing on humans in late July.

CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and trial results strongly supported the company's plans to launch the final stage of testing involving about 30,000 participants before the end of the year.

CureVac — backed by German biotech investor Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation and GlaxoSmithKline — said volunteers developed a level of neutralising antibodies on a par with people who had recovered from a serious case of Covid-19.